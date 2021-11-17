Safe Prenatal Exercises : Pregnancy requires physical activities as much as it comfort and rest. According to experts, it is considered important to stay physically active and keep moving the body as it keep both the mother and the baby in a healthy shape. Exercising during the first trimester not only reduces stress but it also provides a good sleep with minimal backpain and more energy. In this video, wellness and fitness coach Anubha Raman, will explain some of the best, easy and safest workout for pregnant women that they can follow during their early stage of pregnancy. Watch video.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Actor Karan Tacker Opens Up On His Fitness, Diet And Workout Regime | Watch Video