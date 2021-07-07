The Health Ministry has announced that pregnant women are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, at any time of the pregnancy. To help pregnant women make an informed decision, the Ministry has released guidelines detailing the risks from Covid-19 infection in pregnancy, the benefits of vaccination, and the likely side effects of vaccination. In this video we explain the guidelines on vaccination for pregnant women and how pregnant women can register on themselves on CoWin portal for vaccination.

Among pregnant women, is there a category for whom the vaccine is not recommended?

Allergic reaction to a previous dose

Allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items.

What if a pregnant woman has already had Covid-19?

The Ministry recommends that such women defer vaccination for 12 weeks from infection or 4 to 8 weeks from recovery.

Those who were treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, or have active Covid-19 infection, should also temporarily avoid vaccination.

If a woman gets Covid-19 infection during pregnancy, she should be vaccinated soon after the delivery.

How to Register For Vaccination On CoWin App – Step by Step Guide

Open the CoWin portal on your phone or laptop. For registration, enter your mobile number. You will be prompted for an OTP. Enter the OTP and verify your number. After that, a page will open that will ask you to fill in details such as name, age, area of residence. One should note that as far as ID proof is concerned, go for a photo ID. You can select the choice of hospital-based in your area after you enter the PIN code. You can also select if you want to get vaccinated at a private facility or a government centre.

Also, importantly, one should be clear that there is a single portal for registration with any mobile app for CoWin registration. Always wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid crowded places and follow all the govt guidelines and protect yourself from the deadly virus.