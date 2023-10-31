Home

Video Gallery

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Ladakh for two-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Ladakh for two-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu on October 31 arrived in Leh. President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Ladakh. She is ...

President Droupadi Murmu on October 31 arrived in Leh. President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Ladakh. She is scheduled to attend the Foundation Day celebrations of UT Ladakh. Later, the President will also visit the Siachen Base Camp and meet with the Army troops deployed.