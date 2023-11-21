Home

President Droupadi Murmu to flag off three trains from Odisha's Badampahar

President of India Droupadi Murmu is set to flag off three new trains, Badampahar– Tatanagar Memu, Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express, and Badampahar – Shalimar Weekly Express from Odisha’s Badampahar on November 21. President Murmu will also lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects in the region. Speaking on the same, Aditya Chaudhary, CPRO, South Eastern Railway said that it is a special moment as the President will be travelling with the officials in the Shalimar-Badampahar Weekly Express. He also said that these trains will make connectivity easier for the people in the region. “This is special as the President is coming to flag off trains… She will also travel with us by train, so this is a big occasion… There are three trains: Tatanagar-Badampahar MEMU train, the Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express, and the Shalimar-Badampahar Weekly Express… This will make connectivity easier for people in this area… The President will travel in the Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express,” said Aditya Chaudhary.