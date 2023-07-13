President Droupadi Murmu Visits Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior

Home

Gwalior (MP), July 13. President Droupadi Murmu visited the Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior on July 13. She was welcomed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. President Droupadi Murmu is on a visit to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from July 13 to 15.

