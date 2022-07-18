Presidential election 2022: The voting for Presidential election has started today. The process will start at 10 am today. at the Parliament House and the state legislative assemblies. Around 4,800 MPs and MLAs will cast their votes to elect the upcoming i.e. 15th President of India.

The counting of votes will take place on July 21 while the next President will take oath on July 25.