Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on the morning of February 6th 2022. She tested COVID-positive in January. She was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Mangeshkar died due to multi-organ failure.Lata Mangeshkar was a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. Rest in peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. A tribute video for the nightingale of India.

