Home

Video Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off ‘Namo Bharat’, India’s first regional RapidX train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off ‘Namo Bharat’, India’s first regional RapidX train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at Sahibabad RapidX Station, on October 20. ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at Sahibabad RapidX Station, on October 20. He also flagged off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India. The 17 Km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, will connect Sahibabad to ‘Duhai Depot’ with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way. The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by the Prime Minister on 8th March 2019.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.