Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Ambaji Temple in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Banaskantha, Gujarat on October 30 where he held a road show and greeted the people. Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was welcomed with flower petals.

Prime Minister Modi also visited the Ambaji Temple and performed the ‘aarti’ of the Goddess during his two-day visit to the state.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Mehsana and will also pay floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.