Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Ambaji Temple in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Ambaji Temple in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Banaskantha, Gujarat on October 30 where he held a road show and greeted ...

Updated: October 30, 2023 2:11 PM IST

By Video Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Banaskantha, Gujarat on October 30 where he held a road show and greeted the people. Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was welcomed with flower petals.
Prime Minister Modi also visited the Ambaji Temple and performed the ‘aarti’ of the Goddess during his two-day visit to the state.
Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Mehsana and will also pay floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.