By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Prince Mohammed Bin Salman receives Grand Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan । PM Narendra Modi
Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday as he began his state visit after having participated in the 18th G20 Leaders' summit
Prince Mohammed Bin Salman receives Grand Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan । PM Narendra Modi
Trending Now
Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday as he began his state visit after having participated in the 18th G20 Leaders’ summit
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.