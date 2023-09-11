Home

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman receives Grand Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan । PM Narendra Modi

Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday as he began his state visit after having participated in the 18th G20 Leaders' summit

