  • Prithvi Shaw Attacked: Who Is Sapna Gill And What Led To The Fight? – Watch Video

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Mumbai's Santacruz

Published: February 17, 2023 3:32 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

Prithvi Shaw Attacked: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Mumbai’s Santacruz after an argument with a woman social media influencer, Sapna Gill, and her male friend Shobhit Thakur after the batsman refused to click selfies with her.

Published Date: February 17, 2023 3:32 PM IST