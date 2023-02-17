Prithvi Shaw Attacked: Who Is Sapna Gill And What Led To The Fight? – Watch Video
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Mumbai's Santacruz
Prithvi Shaw Attacked: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Mumbai’s Santacruz after an argument with a woman social media influencer, Sapna Gill, and her male friend Shobhit Thakur after the batsman refused to click selfies with her.
