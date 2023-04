Home

Video Gallery

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Raises Temperature At Tooth Pari Launch Party | Watch Video

When Love Bites, the romantic fantasy thriller series is set to release on 20th April 2023 exclusively on Netflix. Apart from Shantanu Maheshwari who did his debut in Gangubai Kathiawada, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites also stars Tanya Maniktala, Revathy, Adil Hussain, Sikander Kher, Tillotama Shome, Anindita Bose, Saswata Chatterjee, Avijit Dutt, Keith Sequeira, Kharaj Mukherjee, Chitrak Bandopadhyay in pivotal roles. Watch Star-Studded Launch Party.