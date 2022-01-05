Priyanka Chopra Instagram: Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. She started her career from the thriller film The Hero in 2002 and has given outstanding films like Barfi, on, Dostana and Mary Kom. Recently, the actress became the most followed celebrities on Instagram by beating actresses like Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and Salman Khan. Watch video to know more details on the same.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Birthday: Deepika Padukone Turns A Year Older Today, Her Net Worth Income Will Leave You Speechless | Watch