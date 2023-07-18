Home

Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Barfi Actress Turns a Year Older, Her Success Journey Despite All The Odds In Life Is Inspiring – Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her birthday today. She has struggled a lot to make her mark in the glamour industry. Take a look at her success journey. Watch video.

Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her birthday today. She was born on 18th July in Jamshedpur. ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000. Ever since then, she has been making waves in the industry. She has done several hit films like The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) and then worked on box-office hits like Andaaz (2003) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004).Priyanka has struggled a lot to make her place in the Bollywood industry. Let’s take a look at her success story. Watch video.

