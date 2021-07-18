Priyanka Chopra Jonas will celebrate her 39th birthday on July 18, the actress is spending all her time away from India at this time abroad. Although, Priyanka Chopra is very active on social media and often shares her photos and videos. Recently, according to Hopper Instagram Richlist 2021, Priyanka Chopra has secured 27th place. In such a situation, let us take a look at the top 5 posts of Priyanka Chopra Jonas on social media platform Instagram.