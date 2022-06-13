Priyanka Chopra LA house tour: Beautiful actress Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. The actress has made her mark not just in Bollywood but has created a buzz in Hollywood as well, with her talent and charm. The actress along with her husband Nick Jonas owns luxurious cars and mansions. In today’s video, we will take a look into Priyanka Chopra’s Los Angeles luxurious home. The luxurious house has ivory floors, cream sofas, a wooden coffee table, floor-to-floor ceiling windows and tan leather armchair. The house consists of a dining table and 8 cushion leather chairs. Take a sneak peek into her luxurious LA house.Also Read - Karan Kundrra And Ladylove Tejasswi Prakash's Exciting Bike Ride Is Too Cute To Handle, 'Bhaiya Bhabhi Eksath', Say Paps - Watch