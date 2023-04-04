Home

Video Gallery

Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Figure In a Bodycon Dress At Citadel Event with Richard Madden

Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Figure In a Bodycon Dress At Citadel Event with Richard Madden

Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Figure In a Bodycon Dress At Citadel Event with Richard Madden

Priyanka Chopra turned heads at the Citadel press conference, wearing a gold form-fitting ensemble with a plunging neckline. Fans praised her beauty and style on social media. Watch Entertainment Videos