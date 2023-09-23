Home

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to skip Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding? Here’s why

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas might not be able to attend the wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, affectionately called RagNeeti. According to reports, conflicting schedules might prevent Priyanka and Nick from attending the celebrations in Udaipur. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, being busy individuals, have commitments and engagements that sometimes clash with personal events. Despite their close bond with Parineeti and Raghav, it’s unfortunate that they might not be able to join in the joyous occasion. Watch the video to know more.

