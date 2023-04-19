Priyanka Chopra On How Motherhood Has Shifted Her Priorities And Slowed Down Her Career
Priyanka Chopra On How Motherhood Has Shifted Her Priorities And Slowed Down Her Career
Priyanka Chopra On Motherhood: Priyanka Chopra, one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and Hollywood, is set to star in the upcoming Prime Video series, Citadel. In a recent interview, she talked about her screen idols. She also opened up about how her life has changed since the birth of her daughter, Malti. Chopra discussed her goals in Hollywood, stating that she wants to continue breaking barriers and portraying complex, nuanced characters on screen. Watch Entertainment Videos.
Also Read:
- Priyanka Chopra Shares That Citadel Holds Special Significance For Her And Why Auditioning Matters
- Nick Jonas Cheers For Wife Priyanka Chopra And Her 'Red Dress' at Citadel Premiere - if You Know You Know!
- Priyanka Chopra Highlights 'Camps' And 'Politics' in Bollywood Again, Reveals How Casting Depend on Them
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.