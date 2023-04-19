Home

Priyanka Chopra On How Motherhood Has Shifted Her Priorities And Slowed Down Her Career

Priyanka Chopra On Motherhood: Priyanka Chopra, one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and Hollywood, is set to star in the upcoming Prime Video series, Citadel. In a recent interview, she talked about her screen idols. She also opened up about how her life has changed since the birth of her daughter, Malti. Chopra discussed her goals in Hollywood, stating that she wants to continue breaking barriers and portraying complex, nuanced characters on screen. Watch Entertainment Videos.