Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Politics In Bollywood And Colorism; Here’s How Kangana Ranaut And Amaal Mallik Reacted | Watch

Priyanka Chopra latest news: Priyanka Chopra, a renowned Indian actor and former Miss World, has opened up about her experiences with colorism in the Bollywood film industry. In a recent interview, she disclosed how lighter skin tone was preferred and considered more desirable in the industry, while darker skin was often discriminated against. Chopra also admitted to lightening her skin for certain film roles and expressed regret for endorsing fairness creams in the past. She acknowledged that such ads promote harmful stereotypes and contribute to the normalization of colorism in society. However, Chopra emphasized that younger generations are now challenging these discriminatory ideals through social media and advocating for greater representation and inclusivity in the industry. Her candid admission sheds light on a pervasive issue in the entertainment industry and the need to promote diversity and inclusivity in all aspects of life.