Priyanka Chopra Reveals Daughter Malti Marie’s Face To The World For The First Time, Netizens Say, ‘Adorable’ – Watch Video

Malti Marie Jonas looked cute in a cream outfit and a matching hairband. She also wore tiny ear studs. Take a look at her cute and adorable pictures in the video.

Priyanka Chopra daughter: So finally, Priyanka Chopra has revealed the her daughter Malti Marie’s face for the best first time. Priyanka attended an event where the Jonas Brothers, including her husband Nick Jonas, unveiled their Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Here, the actress was seated in the first row with Malti in her arms, both cheering hard for the pop star. The kid looked cute in a cream outfit and a matching hairband. She also wore tiny ear studs. Take a look at her cute and adorable pictures in the video.