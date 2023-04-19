Home

Video Gallery

Priyanka Chopra Shares That Citadel Holds Special Significance For Her And Why Auditioning Matters

Priyanka Chopra Shares That Citadel Holds Special Significance For Her And Why Auditioning Matters

Priyanka Chopra Shares That Citadel Holds Special Significance For Her And Why Auditioning Matters

Priyanka Chopra Talks on Citadel: Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about her upcoming show, Citadel, and revealed that she did 80% of the stunts herself. She also shared her thoughts on Hollywood’s audition model, stating that it ensures merit and talent is recognized. Chopra expressed her excitement for the significance of Citadel, as it represents a truly global show with a diverse cast and production team. Watch Entertainment Videos.