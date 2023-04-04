Home

Video Gallery

Priyanka Chopra To Play a Spy In Citadel, B-Town Actresses Who Absolutely Nailed The Spy Characters – Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra To Play a Spy In Citadel, B-Town Actresses Who Absolutely Nailed The Spy Characters – Watch Video

Recently Deepika Padukone showed her never seen before action avatar in the superhit film Pathaan. Similarly, Katrina Kaif has also played some action - packed scenes in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger zZnda Hai which was absolutely loved by audience.

Actresses who played Spy characters in films: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is all set to set fire on big screen with her upcoming thriller film citadel. She will be portraying the role of a spy in the series. Fans are excited to see her fierce avatar on screen. The series is all set to hit theatres on 28th of April. Apart from citadel, Priyanka has also played spy characters in film Drona and Hollywood show Quantico. This is not the first time when an actress will be playing the role of a spy and impressed the audience. Checkout video to know who the other actresses are who absolutely nailed in the role of a spy.