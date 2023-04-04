Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Priyanka Chopra’s Advice For Varun Dhawan & Samantha Ruth Prabhu On The Indian Version Of Citadel

Priyanka Chopra’s Advice For Varun Dhawan & Samantha Ruth Prabhu On The Indian Version Of Citadel

Priyanka Chopra's Advice For Varun Dhawan & Samantha Ruth Prabhu On The Indian Version Of Citadel

Published: April 4, 2023 3:08 PM IST

By Video Desk

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden promoted their upcoming series, Citadel, and were asked about their advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Priyanka praised their talents and hinted at intriguing connections. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 4, 2023 3:08 PM IST