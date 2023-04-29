Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Priyanka Chopra’s Mesmerizing Looks At Citadel Promotion That Grabbed Everyone’s Attention – WATCH VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra’s Mesmerizing Looks At Citadel Promotion That Grabbed Everyone’s Attention – WATCH VIDEO

During the promotions of Citadel Priyanka wore series of stunning and extraordinary outfits that grabbed everyone's attention. Let's take a look at her gorgeous outfits that she wore during the promotional events of Citadel...

Published: April 29, 2023 3:56 PM IST

By Video Desk

Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel promotion looks: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s thriller series Citadel finally released on Amazon prime on 28th of April. The series was in the top 10 trending list in more than 38 countries within 12 hours of its release. The global icon was seen promoting Russo brothers backed web series in full swing. During the promotions Priyanka wore series of stunning and extraordinary outfits that grabbed everyone’s attention. Let’s take a look at her gorgeous outfits that she wore during the promotional events of Citadel…

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 29, 2023 3:56 PM IST