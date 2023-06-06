Home

Video Gallery

Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

The 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star was observed at Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 06. Amid the processions, Bhindranwale posters and pro-Khalistan slogans were raised inside the Gurudwara premises.

The 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star was observed at Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 06. Amid the processions, Bhindranwale posters and pro-Khalistan slogans were raised inside the Gurudwara premises.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.