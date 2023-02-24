Pro-Khalistani Sikh Leader Issues Threat To Home Minister Amit Shah
Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on Thursday issued a chilling threat to Amit Shah. He said, if Amit Shah tried to stop the Khalistan movement then he will have to face consequences.
