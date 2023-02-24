Top Trending Videos

Pro-Khalistani Sikh Leader Issues Threat To Home Minister Amit Shah

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on Thursday issued a chilling threat to Amit Shah. He said, if Amit Shah tried to stop the Khalistan movement then he will have to face consequences.

Published: February 24, 2023 6:08 PM IST

By Harshit Mehta | Edited by Harshit Mehta

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on Thursday issued a chilling threat to Amit Shah. He said, if Amit Shah tried to stop the Khalistan movement then he will have to face consequences.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 24, 2023 6:08 PM IST