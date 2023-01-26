Home

Proud Moment For India: Egyptian Armed Forces Marching on Kartavya Path | Watch Video

Proud Moment For India: Marching on the Kartavya Path for the first time is the combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces. The contingent is being led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy. The contingent will consist of 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces led by Col Elkharasawy. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. A reception was hosted for the Egyptian contingent on Wednesday by the Indian army. Col Elkharasawy and a few members of the contingent expressed their delight to be in India.