By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Public Reaction on CSK’s Historic Win
The match between CSK and GT kept fans on the edge of their seats. Finally, the IPL trophy went to CSK. Many are sharing their excitement.
The match between CSK and GT kept fans on the edge of their seats. Finally, the IPL trophy went to CSK. Many are sharing their excitement.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.