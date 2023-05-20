Home

Video Gallery

Public Reacts As 2,000 Rupee Note Gets Withdrawn: Mixed Feelings Echo Across The Nation

Public Reacts As 2,000 Rupee Note Gets Withdrawn: Mixed Feelings Echo Across The Nation

Public Reacts As 2,000 Rupee Note Gets Withdrawn: Mixed Feelings Echo Across The Nation

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to withdraw INR 2,000 notes from circulation in pursuance of the central bank’s Clean Note Policy. The RBI has said banknotes in INR 2,000 denomination will continue to be legal tender, which implies a consumer can purchase goods using the currency. Public reacts to the RBI’s decision.