Public Review Of Bhola: Is Ajay Devgn’s Starrer Movie Hit Or Flop? Watch Video
Bholaa movie review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's all-out action film is not for the faint-hearted but it is bang for your buck. Watch Public review
Public Review Of Bhola: Action junkies, rejoice. ‘Bholaa’, in which Ajay Devgn does double duty as the eponymous lead actor and director, is the kind of all-out, no-holds-barred, high-octane actioner we haven’t seen in Bollywood in a long time. Watch the fist public review of Bholaa.
Also Read:
- Bholaa Movie Review: Kajol Calls Husband Ajay Devgn's Film 'Fab' | Watch Video
- LIVE Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn – Tabu’s Film Passes, Netizens Enjoy ‘Seeti Maar’ Dialogues And Action
- Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn's Film to Get Lower Opening Than Drishyam 2, Check Detailed Analysis
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.