Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Public Review Of Gumraah: Is Aditya Roy And Mrunal Thakur Starrer Hit Or Flop | Watch Video

Public Review Of Gumraah: Is Aditya Roy And Mrunal Thakur Starrer Hit Or Flop | Watch Video

Public Review Of Gumraah: Is Aditya Roy And Mrunal Thakur Starrer Hit Or Flop | Watch Video

Published: April 7, 2023 6:16 PM IST

By Video Desk

Public Review Of Gumraah: A remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam, Vardhan Ketkar’s directorial venture skillfully engages you right from the opening scene when a murder is committed to the end when the mystery unravels. Watch first public review of the film.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 7, 2023 6:16 PM IST