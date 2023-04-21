Public Review Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Is Salman Khan’s Starrer Hit Or Flop | Watch Video

Top Trending Videos

Public Review Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Is Salman Khan's Starrer Hit Or Flop | Watch First Public Review Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release live updates: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's film is released in all cinema halls today. Here's what's been buzzing about the movie.

Published: April 21, 2023 1:58 PM IST

By Video Desk

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Public Review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s film is released in all cinema halls today. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has all the ingredients of an entertainer– action, drama, romance, and comedy which is the pattern of Salman Khan films. Especially Salman Khan’s entry and Venkatesh’s fight, and Ram Charan’s cameo make it worth watching. Here’s what’s been buzzing about the movie.

