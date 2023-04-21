Home

Video Gallery

Public Review Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Is Salman Khan’s Starrer Hit Or Flop | Watch Video

Public Review Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Is Salman Khan’s Starrer Hit Or Flop | Watch Video

Public Review Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Is Salman Khan's Starrer Hit Or Flop | Watch First Public Review Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release live updates: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's film is released in all cinema halls today. Here's what's been buzzing about the movie.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Public Review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s film is released in all cinema halls today. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has all the ingredients of an entertainer– action, drama, romance, and comedy which is the pattern of Salman Khan films. Especially Salman Khan’s entry and Venkatesh’s fight, and Ram Charan’s cameo make it worth watching. Here’s what’s been buzzing about the movie.