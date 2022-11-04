Public Review Of Phone Booth: Katrina’s First Horror Movie Has Failed To Impress The Audience, Says One Time Watch| Watch Video

Katrina Kaif is all set to experiment with her characters and has now decided to play the role of a ghost in Phone Bhoot. The actress has been roped in by Excel Entertainment to feature in their horror-comedy that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Watch the video to know about public reviews.

Katrina Kaif’s horror comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ has been in the news ever since its poster was released. Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi has worked hard to keep the fans engaged with this film. With this film, Katrina Kaif is making an entry in the horror comedy genre and yes this is the first such film for Ishaan-Siddhant as well. Now the first review of this film is in the headlines at the moment, which can disappoint the fans waiting for this film. Because this film has been told only one time watch.

Written by- Ananya