Puffed Rice Benefits: Puffed rice, Murmura or Kurmura is a traditional staple food in every Indian household. It is one of the best healthy snacking options out there. Puffed rice isn't just good in taste but also carries several health benefits. It is loaded with proteins, calcium, iron, magnesium and other essential nutrients. Puffed rice is loaded with fibre which helps in relieving constipation. Let us take a look at some pf the amazing health benefits of eating puffed rice/Murmura. Watch video.