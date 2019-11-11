Pumpkin Festival is considered as one of the most popular events taking place in France. During the festival, you can see the craziest collection of pumpkin you have ever seen. And, they all taste different. According to the locals, the aim behind this festival is to give people different tastes of pumpkin which has a high nutritional value. Being rich in antioxidants, pumpkin can reduce inflammation and protect your body from harmful free radicals. Also, it plays a key role in reducing the risk of developing certain cancers like stomach, lung, prostate, breast, and colon cancers. Being a good source of magnesium, pumpkin can also help in controlling blood pressure, reducing cardiovascular disease risk, and regulating blood sugar levels. Watch this video to know about the Pumpkin Festival and the benefits of this vegetable.