Punjab Rains: Flood-Like Situation In Gurdaspur, NDRF Teams Continues Rescue Operations – Watch Video

SDM Gurdaspur, Amandeep Kaur informed, “15 villages have been affected and out of those, water levels are very high in five villages. When we got to know that water was going to be released from dam, we started sending teams to rescue the residents. NDRF, Army, SDRF are continuing with the rescue operations and providing ration to the public. No casualty has been reported till now.

Punjab Rains: The low-lying areas of the Gurdaspur district in Punjab are facing a flood-like situation. On August 17, NDRF teams were deployed in the district to continue the rescue operations. Several districts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have been facing flood-like situations from last two days. SDM Gurdaspur, Amandeep Kaur informed, “15 villages have been affected and out of those, water levels are very high in five villages. When we got to know that water was going to be released from dam, we started sending teams to rescue the residents. NDRF, Army, SDRF are continuing with the rescue operations and providing ration to the public. No casualty has been reported till now. “We have reached here in Gurdaspur with a team of 24 people. We will continue the rescue operations as per the orders of the district administration,” said Sanjay Partap, Inspector, NDRF. Watch video.

