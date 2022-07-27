Places to visit in Punjab: The state of sarson da saag makke di roti to Punjabi fulkari the vibrant state of Punjab has it all. If you are planning a trip to Punjab. Then this video is just for you. From Amritsar, Wagah Border, Harike Wetlands and Bird Sanctuary, Patiala to Anandpur Sahib we have listed out the best destinations to visit in Punjab for a pious and adventurous trip at the same time.Also Read - Forget Goa, Visit These Beaches in The Beach Paradise of India, Odisha - Watch Video