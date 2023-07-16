Home

Punjabi Actors Simi Chahal And Harish Verma Slam Bollywood’s Mockery of Punjabi Language | Exclusive

Punjabi Stars Simi Chahal and Harish Verma Urge Bollywood to Respect Punjabi Language And Not Mock The Accent in Hindi Films. Watch The Interview.

Simi Chahal and Harish Verma, well-known actors in Punjabi cinema, recently expressed their concerns regarding the mockery of the Punjabi language by Bollywood actors. In an exclusive interview with india.com, they highlighted the importance of cultural representation and authenticity in the entertainment industry. While praising Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of the Punjabi accent in films, they criticised other Bollywood actors who often limit their use of Punjabi to a few stereotypical phrases such as “changa,” “assi,” and “tussi.”

Simi Chahal and Harish Verma’s Kade Dade Diyan Kade Pote Diyan has been released in theatres and is getting positive response on the internet.

Watch the full interview here!

