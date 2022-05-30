Sidhu Moosewala news: The talented and popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has been shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on 29th of May. There wee two more people who were injured during the firing. The 28 year congress leader was immediately rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. The murder of the singer has created a void in entertainment industry. The singer won hearts of millions of people with his rocking tracks like Legend, Just Listen, Devil and Hathiyar. Moosewala had posted an Instagram story 7 hours before the heinous crime took place. Let’s watch this video to what his last post was all about. RIP Sidhu Moosewala !Also Read - Ganesh Acharya Breaks Silence on #MeToo Accusations, Shares His Family's Reaction | Exclusive