Purple Cabbage Benefits: Purple cabbage is a nutrient dense vegetable which is widely consumed across the globe. It's also known as red cabbage. The veggie has abundant dietary fibers, carbohydrates, potassium, vitamins and other essential minerals. Well, let us tell you that purple cabbage has got multiple health benefits. Purple cabbage has low calories which makes it ideal for weight loss. It has higher levels of potassium, which is known to regulate and maintain blood pressure in the heart.