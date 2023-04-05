Pushpa 2 Teaser Out On Rashmika Mandanna’s Birthday, Here’s The First Glimpse Of Allu Arjun’s Much Awaited Film – Watch

Home

Pushpa 2 Teaser Out: The Rule is a highly anticipated two-part film directed by Sukumar, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The first film, Pushpa: The Rise, released in December 2021, was a major hit and made Allu Arjun a pan-India star. The teaser video for Pushpa: The Rule, released by the makers, showcases Allu Arjun’s character, Pushpa Raj, a former laborer turned redwood smuggler, escaping from jail and everyone trying to find him. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the concept video, “The Hunt for Pushpa,” which will be released on April 7, Allu Arjun’s birthday. With a talented cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil, and music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa: The Rule is set to be one of the biggest films of the year.