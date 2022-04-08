Allu Arjun birthday: Megastar Allu Arjun is one of the most talented and versatile actors in South Film Industry. The actor is celebrating his 40th birthday today. He was born on 8th April 1982 in Chennai to film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala. The heartthrob is know for his charisma, on-screen performances and breathtaking dance skills worldwide and after the massive success of his film Pushpa, made him won millions of hearts globally. The film was an instant hit on box office which earned in crores. As the actor turns a year older today, we will be disclosing a few amazing facts about him which includes his net worth, vanity van, mansion and more, knowing which will definitely leave you speechless. Watch video to know how much Allu Arjun makes in a year.Also Read - Tutorial: Why Do Smartphones Explode? Follow These Tips To Prevent It, Checkout Video