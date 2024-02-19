Home

Putin Critic Navalny’s Body Found With “Signs Of Bruises”

Putin critic Alexei Navalny’s mother and his lawyer travelled over the weekend to the notorious “Polar Wolf” IK-3 penal colony in Russia to track down his body.

Navalny had been held in the colony since 2023. According to a report by The Guardian , his mother received contradicting information from various institutions about her son’s body and left the prison complex without recovering it.

Navalnaya was first told that her son’s body had been taken to a morgue at a hospital in Salekhard, a town near the complex. However, when she arrived at a morgue on Saturday, it was closed.

According to an independent news outlet, a paramedic at the Salekhard ambulance service said that colleagues who treated Navalny’s body found signs of bruises consistent with seizure as well as traces of heart massage attempts. However, a morgue employee denied this claim. Meanwhile, Navalny’s team said that his relatives were refused access to the body for a third day.

Currently More than 400 people have been detained at events across 32 Russian cities since Navalny’s death.

This has been the largest wave of arrests at political events in Russia since Sept 2022

