Putin warns the West of ‘World War 3’ after landslide victory in elections| Russia-NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin's historic victory in the Presidential election has made sure his long-standing control over the country amid ...

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s historic victory in the Presidential election has made sure his long-standing control over the country amid widespread criticism and opposition protests.

He warned the West that a direct conflict between his country and the US-led Nato military alliance would mean the planet was one step away from World War Three.

The Ukraine war has triggered the deepest crisis in Moscow’s relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Putin has often warned of the risks of nuclear war but says he has never felt the need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron last month said he could not rule out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine in the future, with many Western countries distancing themselves from that while others, especially in eastern Europe, expressed support.

Asked about the Macron remarks and the risks and possibility of a conflict between Russia and NATO, Putin said “everything is possible in the modern world.”

Putin told reporters that “It is clear to everyone that this will be one step away from a full-scale World War Three. I think hardly anyone is interested in this,”

He further said that NATO military personnel were present already in Ukraine, saying that Russia had picked up both English and French being spoken on the battlefield.

Ahead of the 15-17 March Russian election, Ukraine stepped up attacks against Russia, shelling border regions and even used proxies to try to force their war to Russia’s borders.

Asked if he considered it necessary to take Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Putin said if the attacks continued, Russia would create a buffer zone out of more Ukrainian territory to defend Russian territory.

Well one thing is certainly clear The election’s outcome underscores Putin’s unyielding grip on Russian politics, extending his rule to nearly three decades. This result not only reflects the suppressed state of political opposition but also indicates a broader acceptance, or resignation, among the Russian populace towards Putin’s leadership model.

