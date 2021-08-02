PV Sindhu has delivered yet again. The Indian badminton ace has added another Olympic medal to her already glittering. India’s PV Sindhu defeated He Bing Jiao of China to win the women’s singles bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. With this win, Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. She had won silver at Rio Olympics in 2016 after losing to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the final. She first burst into the national scene after winning the bronze in the 2013 World Championships aged just 18, something not achieved since Prakash Padukone’s Bronze in 1983.

Silver medal in 2016

Bronze medal in 2021

World Championships:

Gold medal in 2019

Silver medal in 2018

Silver medal in 2017

Bronze medal 2014

Bronze medal in 2013

Asian Games:

Silver medal in 2018

Women’s Team bronze in 2014

Commonwealth Games:

Silver medal in 2018

Mixed Team gold medal in 2018

Bronze medal in 2014

Asian Championships:

Bronze medal in 2014.

BWF World Tour Finals/BWF Super Series Finals

Champion in 2018

Runners-up in 2017.

While everyone knows PV Sindhu as the golden girl of Indian badminton, here are some lesser-known facts about the athlete.

Unknown Facts About The Ace Shuttler – PV Sindhu

Both her parents are athletes too – PV Ramana and P Vijaya. Both her parents were elite athletes – volleyball players at the national level

She used to travel 120 km daily to train – For more than 12 years, her father would wake up at 3 am to take her to Pullela Gopichand’s academy where she trained. The distance they travelled was around 60 kilometres twice a day.

Sachin Tendulkar gifted her a car after 2016 Rio Olympics – Winning silver was very special moment for Sindhu. It was made even more special when ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar honoured her win with a BMW car for her Rio feat.

She missed her sister’s wedding for a badminton tournament — PV Sindhu’s elder sister, P Divya, got married in Hyderabad in 2012, but the badminton player could not attend the wedding because of a tournament.

Her toughest competitor is her nephew Aaryan. He also happens to be my biggest supporter.