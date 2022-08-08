PV Sindhu has delivered yet again. The Indian badminton ace has added another feather to her glittering hat, she etched her name in the badminton history books by winning her maiden Commonwealth Games individual gold and completing a hat-trick of medals at the Games with a win over Michelle Li of Canada in the women’s singles final in Birmingham. Earlier she had won bronze in women’s singles in 2014 Glasgow Games followed by a silver in Gold Coast four years ago. In this video know all about PV Sindhu’s achievements and unknown facts.