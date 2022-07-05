PV Sindhu Fitness Routine:
Badminton champion PV Sindhu does a mix of exercises. Although she loves doing cardio the most. Her workout routine includes high-endurance workouts as well as yoga and swimming. She starts her training session early morning at about 7 am and she never skips pre-workout stretching as it helps prepare the body for intensive sessions. While her workout sessions are also planned a month before a tournament. Her food intake is well measured and monitored to keep the right balance between carbs and proteins. In this video we have shared PV Sindhu's workout routine.