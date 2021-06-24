Kartik Aryan announces his next film titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha: Kartik Aryan is an young Bollywood actor who was starred in popular films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety and romantic comedies like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aryan recently took to Instagram to announce his new film tiltled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The film is being directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans under Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. He also mentioned that he is the only member in his team without a National award. Watch Video to know what all he said. Also Read - How Did Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Cast Reunite for Season 3? | Watch Video

