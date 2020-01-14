Pyaar ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall, who rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s film, has shared her travel diaries with India.com. She revealed to us that her favourite destination is Kenya. Recalling the experience she said that she went on an animal safari and it was an enriching experience. When asked if she likes to travel solo or with a companion or family. She said that if it’s yoga retreat camps, she likes to go for it solo but otherwise she loves to travel with her mother. Her favourite romantic destination is Paras and we all can relate to it.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen Jay Mummy Di opposite Sunny Singh. She will also be seen in Aftab Shivdassani’s film Setters, which is slated to release on May 3, 2020.